Party Conflicts: APC To Inaugurate 12-Member Reconciliation Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will inaugurate a 12-member reconciliation committee to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts.

The party in a statement on Tuesday revealed that Chief Bisi Akande will chair the committee made up of Governors of Niger, Osun States; Abubakar Bello and Gboyega Oyetola.

READ ALSO: Court Grants Ex-AGF, Adoke N50m Bail

It added that Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Senators Tanko Al-Makura, and Kashim Shettima will be a part of the team that is saddled with the responsibility of fostering oneness strengthen the party for better governance.

Other members include Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alhaji Nasiru Koki, Senators Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak, Binta Garba, and John Enoh who will serve as Secretary.

The statement read in part that “the committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm.”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

