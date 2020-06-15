Panic As Smoke From Cremation Of Corpses Invades Residential Apartments In Lagos

Smoke from the cremation of corpses at a funeral home in Ojodu community of Lagos state, reportedly invaded homes around the area today June 14.

TVC news anchor, Nifemi Oguntoye who shared a video on Twitter said the cremation took place at Bemil’s Omega Funeral Home Crematorium.

He tweeted;

“Happening Now! Black smoke from Bemil’s Omega Funeral Home Crematorium invades Ojodu Community. This is literally smoke from burning of dead bodies invading residential apartments. Please which Govt Agency regulates this”?

