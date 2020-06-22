Panic As Nurse Who Boarded Plane With Buhari’s Aide Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A nurse who boarded a private plane with an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has tested positive to Covid-19.

This is coming weeks after an altercation between the Aide-de-camp (ADC) to Aisha Buhari, and the aide to president over self-isolation when it was reported he just flew in from Lagos to Abuja.

The ADC was immediately dismissed from his position and ordered to be detained by the Inspector-General of Police who also ordered a full probe into the situation.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The ADC Usman Shugaba who is a police officer was however cleared off any complicity by an investigative panel which was drawn from the Security Council.

It was also learnt that other security aides of the First Lady have been returned to the Presidential Villa.

A top source who spoke in confidence, said:

“The First Lady has got all her staff back because the investigative panel discovered the ADC did not fire a shot in the Villa.

“It was discovered that the ADC was not even at the scene of the incident and he was not armed on the said day.

“The panel was also able to establish that there were no armed policemen at that moment. There were only issues about compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

“What really happened was that a presidential aide travelled to Lagos penultimate Monday in a private jet and when he returned last Thursday, the First Lady asked him to isolate for 14 days.

“The whole intent of the First Lady was to protect President Muhammadu Buhari and his household from COVID-19 infection. It was not really a personal matter per se”.

However, a new report shows that a nurse on the private jet from Abuja to Lagos and Kano has tested positive.

Another source that the Federal Government has however directed that all staff at the private wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja for COVID-19 test.

“The air hostess is receiving treatment and the government has asked all the staff or workers at the private wing to go for COVID-19 test and self-isolate in line with the enabling guidelines” the source reveals.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

