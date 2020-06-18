Panic As Lightning Strikes 3 FRSC officials Dead In Ogun

Three officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) were on Wednesday struck to death by a mysterious thunder lightning which occurred around 8a.m, in Ilese-Ijebu, Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The incident, according to Daily Sun, occurred following a light rain and accompanied by the lightening which waltzed into the FRSC’s office located at the old Toll Gate in the town and killed the officials.

It was further gathered that the thunder struck while the FRSC officials were preparing for the morning parade.

As at the time of filing this report, no official statement was released to confirm or deny the incident, but a senior official within the Ogun Sector Command of Corps, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that about twelve officials were inside the office when then lightening struck the three officials dead.

It, was however, gathered that men of the State’s Special Security Outfit code named “OP MESA”, have taken over security of the entire area, chasing residents away from the scene and preventing journalists from taking pictures.

It was also learnt that Sango worshippers later arrived at the scene to perform some traditional rites on the corpses before they are allowed for burial

