Panic As 2-Year-Old Tests Positive For Coronavirus In Ogun

The Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, has announced that a 2-year-old child tested positive for Coronavirus at its facility.

Spokesperson of the hospital, Segun Orisajo said the child was admitted eight days ago on account of breathlessness and tests carried out on her showed she had the virus.



Orisajo Said;

“Due to the persisted high temperature, she was isolated, hence no member of staff or other patients were unduly exposed,” he said.

“To confirm the initial suspicion by a team of care givers, on the third day, she was screened for coronavirus while her treatment continued.

“The samples of her test returned positive for coronavirus few moments ago.

“The girl is already receiving treatment at the Centre’s isolation ward while the facility where she was initially admitted has been decontaminated.”

The toddler is now receiving treatment at the hospital’s isolation ward, while the hospital’s management has initiated a contact tracing of her relatives.

