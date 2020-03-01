Panel to Okorocha’s loyalists: nobody influenced us

By Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry Into Contracts Awarded in Imo State between June 2011- May – 2019 has debunked the allegations by loyalists of the former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha that members of the commission are taking instructions from his successor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

The commission said neither Ihedioha nor Governor Hope Uzodinma had interfered in their job so far.

Following the testimonies in recent weeks by some of the witnesses, which weighed heavily against the former governor, one of the media aides to Senator Okorocha, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones accused members of the commission of “still taking instructions from the man who recruited them in the first place”.

But secretary of the commission, Comfort Obi, in a statement on Sunday, described the accusations as lies intended to rubbish the panels and distract the people of the state from knowing the truth about the years under review.

The statement reads in part: “It is quite obvious from where such lies from the pit of hell are coming from. It is also obvious what the group intends to achieve.

“It is to rubbish the probe panels, just so Imolites would never know what went on in the state during the years under review.

“In fact, when the Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha was in office, and, even though he set it up, the commission never, for one day, took instructions from him. Nor, has it taken any instructions from his successor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“For the records, from when H.E. Ihedioha set-up this Commission, some people have desperately been working hard to rubbish it. It did not work.

“They got another chance, or so they thought, when H.E. Uzodinma mounted the saddle. In deed, the lobby to disband the Judicial Commission on Contracts started as soon as Governor Uzodinma was sworn-in

“Seeing that the Governor, being a true son of Imo, did not cave-in, but instead strengthened the Commission, and appealed to the Chairman and members to continue with the onerous and patriotic job they are doing, without fear or favour, a new chapter of the blackmail has now opened – which is that the Probe Panel is taking instructions from Ihedioha.

“The rumour, being vigorously spread by same people, has been on that, because Governor Uzodinma reached an agreement with some people, he would dissolve all Probe Panels by next week”.

While describing the accusations as cheap blackmail, the statement insisted that “this type of blackmail does not work. It is cheap. Governor Uzodinma is no fool.

“He knows the truth about the Commissions of Inquiry. He is a son of the State. His eyes are focused on the future, and the legacy he intends to leave behind”.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

