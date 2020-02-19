Palm wine tapper, farmer killed by suspected herdsmen

Osagie Otabor, Bénin

A palm wine tapper and a farmer, Onne Owoh and Samuel Imonkhai respectively have been killed by suspected herdsmen at Owan village in Ovia North East local government.

Owoh and Imonkhai were separately killed on Wednesday at their various farms.

The attackers shot Owoh dead where he was tapping his palm while Imonkhai was hacked to death.

Residents of Owan community and others like Agbanikaka , Uhiere, Odiguetie and Odighi in a save our soul message appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and security agencies to stop incessant and unprovoked killings by suspected herdsmen in their communities.

Odionwere of Owan Community, Pa Ifiabor Michael, said the communities have have been under siege from suspected headsmen who have ravaged farmlands and also embarked on killing of inhabitants.

Pa Micheal alleged that eight persons have been killed across these communities since the start of February, 2020.

“Just yesterday, two indigenes of Owan Village , a Palm Wine tapper named Owoh and aged 45 was shot straight at by the bandits where he was tapping his palm while another man named Samuel Imonkhai was brutally murdered by this same bandits,” he said.

He recalled that a policeman was killed while another Policeman and several other indigenes of Owan Community sustained injuries from an ambush attack from the same bandits.

Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comments.

