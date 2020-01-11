Pa Bankole for burial Jan 24

Our Reporter

The remains of Pa Jacob Oloruntoba Taiwo Bankole, who died on October 15, 2019, will be buried on January 24, 2020. In the funeral arrangements released by the family, tribute night and service of songs for late Bankole would hold on Wednesday, January 22 at his Oju Oore residence/ Emmanuel Anglican Church, Plot 1, Gbenga Street, Oju Oore, Ota, Ogun State by 5 pm.

His body will lie in state and Christian wake at Konifewo, Ota on Thursday Jan 23, while interment and thanksgiving will hold after a funeral service for him by 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Konifewo, Ota on January 24, 2020.The statement concluded that entertainment of guests would be held at Ijamido Hall, Ota, Off Idiroko Road, Sango Ota, Ogun State from 2 pm.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...