Oyo Teacher Dies In Ghastly Accident On The Way To Abuja For Training

The Management of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board has commiserated with the families of a dead staff member, Mrs Otun Madinat Abosede.

Mrs Otun, until her demise, was a Senior Teaching staff of the Board, attached to Community Primary School 1, Olopomewa.

She was en route to Abuja from Ibadan, for a workshop organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund with her colleague, Mrs Adedeji of Bako Community Primary School, Ido when they were involved in a ghastly motor accident.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, revealed that, while Mrs Adedeji survived the accident but sustained injuries, Mrs. Otun did not survive it.

“The incident is very unfortunate”, he said. “She would be sorely missed in the teaching service of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, especially for her disciplined lifestyle and dedication to duty”,he added.

He prayed that the Almighty God grants the soul of the departed eternal rest and comfort her family.

The chairman said, “The State government has made arrangements to bring the late Mrs Otun’s body back to Ibadan, while Oyo State Government is ensuring that Mrs Adedeji, who was severely injured, undergoes proper treatment.”

