Oyo lawmaker, others mourn soldier killed in Borno

By Oseheye Okwuofu, Ibadan

Prominent sons and daughters of Iseyin ,Oyo state as well as relatives and friends of a soldier, Ismail Ishola Ojeke ,who was killed in war-front alongside colleagues on January 5 in Borno have paid glowing tributes to him.

The Ojeke, who was recruited into the Nigerian Army in 2019, died fighting for his fatherland.

Prominent among the dignitaries was the House of Representatives member, Hon. Shina Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency and All Progressives Congress ( APC ) leaders in Iseyin .

They paid glowing tributes to the slain soldier for his heroic fight against insurgents , while paying condolence to his family.

Others who also gathered at the home of the slain soldier included Muslim clerics, who took the lead in offering prayers for the departed soul .

It was an emotion- laden occasion as the parents, wife and other family members of the deceased shed tears over the lose of the young but promising son .

The lawmaker, while comforting the bereaved family, said he shared their pains on the demise of the brave and young soldier.

While pledging support for the widow and aged parents of the deceased , Peller informed them that the little girl the deceased left behind will be on his scholarship scheme once she attains the age to be enrolled in school.

