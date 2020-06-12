Oyo Discharges 64 COVID-19 Patients

Sixty-four COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Oyo State isolation centre after receiving their second negative test results.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this through his official Twitter handle on Friday.

Makinde said the figure raised the number of discharged cases so far to 176 in the state.

He said, “64 confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 176.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-six suspected cases came back positive. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 434.

“Community-based testing for COVID-19 has commenced in 10 local government areas across the state.”

Source:- Sahara Reporters

