Oyetola releases impounded cars, motorcycles  

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

OSUN State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, has ordered the release of vehicles, motorcycles and others impounded for violating the lockdown directives by the government.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government Prince Wole Oyebamiji, stated that the governor has pardoned all those whose cars, buses, motorcycles, tricycles, trucks and others were impounded for violating the lockdown directives.

He directed the owners of the impounded vehicles to report to the different Police formations where their vehicles were impounded, with proof of ownership, from 12pm on Monday, 18th May 2020, for the release of the vehicles.

He stress the governor applies only to vehicle owners who violated the government’s directives since the lockdown began till date.

Oyetola, therefore, urged the residents of the state to adhere to all government’s regulations and guidelines put in place to protect the State in the face of the pandemic

