Oyetola releases cars, motorcycles impounded during lockdown

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola has ordered the release of cars, motorcycles and others that was impounded for violating the lockdown directives by the government to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government of Osun, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, noted that the governor has pardoned all those whose cars, buses, motorcycles, tricycles, trucks and others were impounded for disobedience and non-compliance to the lockdown directives.

He directed the owners of the impounded vehicles to report to the different Police formations where their vehicles were taken, with proof of ownership, with effect from 12:00 noon on Monday, 18th May 2020 for the release of the vehicles.

He stressed that the gesture by the Governor applies only to vehicle owners who violated the State Government’s directives since the lockdown began till date.

Oyetola, therefore, urged the residents of the state to take to adhere to all government’s regulations and guidelines put in place to protect the State in the face of the pandemic.

