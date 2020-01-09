Oyetola promises adequate security

By Adesoji Adeniyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has promised to provide adequate security for the residents.

Oyetola, who made the promise during the Annual Lecture/Celebration of his first year in office organised by the Yoruba Progressive Forum in Ede, said everybody was welcome into the state, but there would be no room for criminal elements.

Represented by the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Hon. Lekan Badmus, the governor appreciated the Yoruba Progressive Forum for organising a programme that would make people security-conscious.

Oyetola explained that as part of his administration’s efforts to strengthen the security of the state, he had contributed 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers and 20 additional vehicles with communication gadgets to the new South West security outfit known as Amotekun.

He said: “In a bid to provide security for our people and sustain the reputation of the state as the most peaceful state in Nigeria, we have procured 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers and 20 additional vehicles with communication gadgets for our regional arrangement.

“We are in constant touch with the leaderships of all the security agencies in the state to strategise on the best way to provide security and safety for the people.”

Speaking on the topic: “Solution to Insecurity and Governance in Nigeria,” the Head of Harmonised Vigilante Group in Osun, Alhaji Rilwan Hussein, popularly called Ya Salaam, assured residents of safety.

He advocated deeper synergy between his group and the police to sustain peace and tranquillity in the state.

The security expert explained that although the state was safe and calm, but there was the need for all to come together in order to continue enjoying the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

