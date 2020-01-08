Oyetola challenges Nigerians on patriotism

From Adesoji Adeniyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday charged Nigerians to be patriotic and eschew anything capable of undermining the peaceful coexistence, national integration and territorial integrity of the country.

The governor, who spoke at the official launch of the Year 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem and Appeal Fund at the Government House, Osogbo, implored citizens to overlook their differences and embrace the shared values and beliefs that define our corporate existence as a nation.

Oyetola further said that keeping Nigeria as one indissoluble and indivisible entity remained the only way to appreciate the selfless sacrifices and efforts of the veterans and fallen heroes that fought and sacrificed their lives for the peace, unity and oneness of the country.

The governor, who advised the citizens to imbibe the spirit of patriotism and nationalism, said the celebration of the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day must reflect the need to strengthen the bond of unity and togetherness among the citizenry.

He maintained that the commemoration must also motivate and prod the citizens to collectively stand against insurgency in the country.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to maintaining the peace, unity and stability of Osun State, adding that the state was irrevocably committed to the Armed Forces and Appeal Fund initiative as a way of expressing its avowed commitment to the welfare and well being of the families of the fallen heroes and veterans.

He said his administration had made the welfare of veterans a collective responsibility, adding: “We shall not relent on our efforts to remember our veterans and fallen heroes by taking care of their interests and rallying support for them from time to time as our appreciation for their sacrifice.”

Earlier, Chairman, Osun State Chapter, Nigerian Legion, Oladimeji Olalere, commended the Oyetola administration for being supportive of the legion, describing the gesture as unprecedented in the history of the state.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...