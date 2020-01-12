Oyedepo Dismisses Senior Officials For Looting Church’s Treasury

The Presiding Bishop of Winner ’ s Chapel , David Oyedepo , has dismissed some officials for allegedly stealing from the church’ s treasury .
Oyedepo, who spoke on Saturday during an empowerment summit organised for the church’ s ordained workers, according to
TheCable , however , did not disclose the number of officials affected.
He said , “ We had no choice but to dismiss them . You can imagine top church officials engaging in doubling figures and other dubious practices . After we dismissed them , we discovered more fraud . ”
“ Those who should discover the fraud were the ones involved in it . One of them refused to confess until the last minute. Can you imagine accountants perpetrating fraud in the house of God ?
“ Don ’ t employ them , don ’ t sympathise . Whoever sympathises with the wicked is wicked himself . Don ’ t sympathise with any perpetrator of fraud , otherwise , you are a partaker of the evil act . ”
Source:- Vanguardngr