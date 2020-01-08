Oxford Business Group, Abuja Chamber sign MoU for publication of “The Report: Nigeria 2020”

The Oxford Business Group (OBG), a British firm of global business and economic analysts, has signed a partnership agreement with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI,) on its planned annual report on Nigeria’s economic and business climate outlook for the year, titled “The Report: Nigeria 2020”.

The two organisations signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the nation’s capital, Abuja recently to finalize plans on areas the ACCI would be of help to the OBG in terms of making available accurate and real-time data about the country’s economic, business and vast opportunities, for the success of the publication.OBG would, in its publication, x-ray opportunities and benefits.

Nigeria stands to derive when the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) is operational.Nigeria was the last signatory to the Free Trade Area agreement last July after due consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

Adetokunbo Kayode, president of ACCI, described the partnership as timely and much needed at this time when businesses are springing up in the country, saying the planned report would serve as a guide to investors, both local and foreign, in terms of reliable data about the state of the country’s economic and business prospect.

“Oxford Business Group’s reports on emerging markets are known to be leaders in their field, providing investors with accurate, reliable data which can sometimes be difficult to come by. I have no doubt that its report on Nigeria’s evolving economy will serve as a valuable tool for business leaders keen to participate in the next phase of the country’s development.

“These are significant times for the Federal Capital Territory and Abuja in particular, which continues to attract investment for a wealth of projects across the economic sectors,” he said.

Wen Qian, Abuja-based country director of OBG, disclosed that when the report was complete and published it would give a foretaste of the vast opportunities and progress recorded in the past years in various sectors of the economy.

He further said investors would gain from the publication as it would showcase the rapid development ongoing in the nation’s capital.

“I am delighted that our team, and ultimately our readers, will benefit from the chamber’s input as we begin the next phase of our research for this timely report.

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry plays a key role in promoting economic and industrial development within the Federal Capital Territory and highlighting the investment opportunities available in this rapidly developing city,” she said.

The Report: Nigeria 2020 would contain facts on the country’s macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments and what should be expected in the coming year.