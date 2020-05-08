Owner of Imo collapsed building calls for probe

Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

OWNER of the eight-storey building which collapsed last week in Owerri, Mr. Chinedu Victor Anujuru, has called on Imo State government to set up a judicial panel to probe the incident.

Anujuru, a France-based businessman, said he is not an engineer but an investor whose only interest was to invest at home and boost the state economy.

He said it was most unfair to be blamed for failure of a project in which he engaged certified professionals at all stages of the project.

His lawyer Mr. Soronnadi Njoku told reporters in Owerri, the state capital, “Our client hereby calls on the Imo state government to immediately set up a judicial panel of enquiry, headed by a serving or retired High Court Judge…” to probe the building collapse.

