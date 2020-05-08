Categories
News

Owner of Imo collapsed building calls for probe

 Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

 

OWNER of the eight-storey building which collapsed last week in Owerri, Mr. Chinedu Victor Anujuru, has called on Imo State government to set up a judicial panel to probe the incident.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Anujuru, a France-based businessman, said he is not an engineer but an investor whose only interest was to invest at home and boost the state economy.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

Read Also: Man beaten to death in Imo community

He said it was most unfair to be blamed for failure of a project in which he engaged certified professionals at all stages of the project.

His lawyer Mr. Soronnadi Njoku told reporters in Owerri, the state capital, “Our client hereby calls on the Imo state government to immediately set up a judicial panel of enquiry, headed by a serving or retired High Court Judge…” to probe the building collapse.

Trending Now!  O’Jez gives out food, face masks during lockdown

 

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!