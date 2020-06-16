“Our Plane Almost Crashed” – Naira Marley Rants As Flight Company CEO Calls Him Useless

Sensational singer, Naira Marley has reacted to being called useless by the Ceo of the flight company that flew him to Abuja.

The CEO of the company that conveyed Naira Marley, Kim Oprah and the rest of his crew to Abuja for a concert released an apology letter to the Ministry of Aviation The CEO had stated that after seeing then name, he approved the flight without making further investigations. He called them a bunch of useless people stating that he would have never allowed them to fly if he had known their true identities.

Naira Marley took to his Twitter page to react to the letter calling on all Marlains to boycott the company for calling him useless. He revealed that everyone on board including the pilot knew their identifies before they took off. The singer also revealed that their plane nearly crashed during the journey and that the flight was not booked by them.

Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fashola??? and u was begging me to tag y’all. Do u know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jet a month. We won’t be using ur useless airline again for calling us useless. Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did. BTW We didn’t book the flight ourselves.

