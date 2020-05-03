‘Our people get bypassed because deafness is not visible’

Our Reporter

President, Deaf Support Development Initiative (DSDI) and CEO, Dahunsi Enterprises Nigeria Limited, Afolabi Simeon Dahunsi, was however unequivocal, when he told The Nation that “My people are hungry.”

Asked if he had been contacted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Dahunsi said, “I have not heard from the commissioner, although I learnt that the Ministry of Agriculture was distributing food among PWDs. The food is not reaching our people well. Two or three deaf people said they were picked and that those distributing the palliative often favour other disability clusters to their detriment because their appearances are not pitiable. You know, deafness is a silent disability.”

Dahunsi therefore said, “The best thing would have been to give the deaf stimulus packages to the deaf to distribute among themselves. We deaf suffer because none of these people who are volunteers and our disable colleagues who are picked to follow then and identify PWDs know us.

“Let me therefore make it clear to the authorities that I do not like the method adopted at all. I as a leader should have been called or given some roles. As it is, the deaf are very angry with the whole set up. The few who got the packages also said they had no money buy kerosene.”

In an effort to rescue the situation, Dahunsi said they have been to Festus Fajemilo Foundation Office at New Oko-Oba in Abule-Egba but many were sent away. “The deaf on the Agege, Orile-Agege, Abule-Egba, Ojokoro and Ifako-Ijaiye axis also were also at Ministry of Agriculture at Oko-Oba Agege but few got the packages. Many deaf living very far in Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry, Surulere etc are complaining. They bombarded me with appeals to help them contact the government to assist, as hunger is too much in the Deaf community.”

We have been to Festus Fajemilo Foundation Office at 15, Charity road New Oko-Oba Abule-Egba but he sends many deaf away. The deaf are also at Ministry of Agriculture at Oko-Oba Agege but few get the packages. Those are deaf living within Agege, Orile-Agege, Abule-Egba, Ojokoro and Ifako-Ijaiye area. Many deaf living very far in Ikorodu, Epe, Badagry, Surulere etc are complaining. They bombarded me with plead to assist them contact the Government to help them as hunger is too much in the Deaf community now.

For the avoidance of doubt, Dahunsi said, “We have structure on ground that the government can explore to reach our members. Each LGAs and LCDAs have their own deaf leaders and associations, as well as members. We have coordinators for Lagos West, East and Central, and when it comes to sharing things, we can do it effectively among ourselves.”

He added that “what is most painful is the fact that there is no deaf person among those distributing the food bags, thereby putting them at grave disadvantage. If they could put a blind there, then a deaf should be there, because we know and see what goes on. People can capitalise on blindness to cheat the blind during distribution but not so easily, the deaf.”

Dahunsi, who is Special Adviser Lagos State APC Deaf Support Group, therefore said, “We are tired of being used during elections only to be relegated when it is time to share things.”

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

