Our Dressing Is Our Adornment—Al-Mu’minaat

The Al-Mu’minaat organisation, (The Believing Women) has said that dressing in Islam is a form of protection and adornment.

Hajia Kabirat Ajani who stated this during her lecture at the just concluded training programme for the Believing women held at Vanguard Academy Ijebu Ode-Epe road, Odosengolu, Ogun State recently.

The annual forum which was attended by various religious organisations, and dignitaries, from all walks of life was also used to commemorate the silver jubilee edition of the training forum

Quoting from Quran 7:26, Hajia Ajani stated that Allah has defined the purpose of dressing to all humans. “O sons of Adam, We have revealed to you dress that would both hide your nakedness and be an adornment, but the raiment of piety is best. This is one of the tokens of God; You may haply reflect.”

And for females (Muslimah), Allah enjoined us the best way of dressing and appearing outside in Qur’an 24 vs 31: Tell the believing women to lower their gaze(eyes), guard their private parts, and not display their charms(adornments), except what is apparent outwardly, and cover their bosoms with their veils(head cover) and not to show their finery except to their husbands or their fathers or father -in-law, their sons or step-sons, brothers or their brothers’ and sisters’ son, or their women which their hands possess, or male attendants having no physical desire, or children who are not yet aware of the private aspects of women. They should not walk stamping their feet lest they make know what they hide of their ornaments. O believers, turn to God, every one of you, so that you may be successful.

Islam teaches us to be cautious of our dressing and Allah (S W T) Has relieved mankind from permanent dressing as He made clothing for us as against the animals that are created with furs, scales and the likes.

“As Muslimah, our dressing should not be revealing, as dressing performs high form of moral function. Dressing should not affect nor cause delay in our acts of worship. Hence we should always appear modestly at all time.

Also speaking at the event, Alhaja Basira Adenowo a Chief Lecturer at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Lagos State who discussed the topic: THE MIRAGE, warned parents against negligence, misplaced priority, avoidance of their primary responsibilities, seeking illusions and lust, adding that all these could lead to chaos and societal disorder.

Earlier, Hajia Fatima Jaji, a counselor and Child Right Protection activist, advised mothers to protect their children against sexual abuse, warning that an abused child will become an abuser or serial abuser if not counseled and shown love.

Source:- Vanguardngr.

