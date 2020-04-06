Otan Ayegbaju raises team for COVID-19

Our Reporter

As a way of providing succour to the residents and indigenes of Otan Ayegbaju, in Boluwaduro local government area of Osun State, as a result of coronavirus pandemic, stakeholders from the town have formed an intervention group named ‘Otan COVID-19 Relief Team’.

In a statement, Dr. Segun Aina, representing elders of the community, stated that the “Otan Ayegbaju COVID-19 Relief Team is expected to provide an emergency relief service and sensitization for the people residing in Otan Ayegbaju.”

The COVID -19 Relief Team, which has already commenced operation, is a voluntary organisation.

The group is expected to create effective awareness to promote prevention of COVID-19 within the community.

Other mandates of the group include sourcing relief packages and/or funds for purchase of such items as food & health facilities for people within Otan Ayegbaju.

The group will also interface and collaborate with other communities around Otan and the Boluwaduro Local Govt.

The team headed by Dr. Shade Adeyemi-Balogun has some other indigenes drawn from other areas of specialisation.

However, since this initiative is part of efforts to compliment government activities aimed at curtailing the spread of the dreaded corona virus pandemic, the Otan COVID-19 Relief Team is expected to engage with and attract benefit and support for Otan Ayegbaju from programs of the various levels of government, its agencies and potential individual/corporate benefactors.

