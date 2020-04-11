Osun Discharges Ten More Coronavirus Patients

The Osun State Government has released ten more Coronavirus patients, making a total of eleven.

This was announced on the official Twitter handle of the State Government.

COVID-19 UPDATE: The State Government of Osun has discharged 10 of the 17 confirmed cases of returnees from Ivory Coast, after testing negative twice to the virus.

The remaining 7 patients are responding to treatment and shall, by the grace of God be discharged soon.

Eight days ago, we disclosed that 110 of the 127 Ivory Coast returnees who tested negative for the Coronavirus had been released to join their families, while the remaining 17 whose results came back positive were receiving treatment and care at our facility in Ejigbo. Consequently, the release of 10 patients today brings to 11, the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in the State of Osun.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

