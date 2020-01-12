Ososa River: Ogun Axis Dreaded By Motorists, Travellers

I was shocked. I even thought I would die . I said my last prayer that God should let me enter His kingdom. I didn ’ t know that God still has plans for me on earth .

“ I drank much water and was already drowning . I couldn ’ t breathe anymore. It was God that saved me and I have countless thanks to say to Him. ”

The above was the statement by 19- year-old Oluwatimileyin Fawole, a 300 -level student of Economics at Tai Solarin University of Education Ijagun , Ijebu- Ode , Ogun State , who lost her mother when their vehicle plunged into the Ososa River .

There had been cases where vehicles plunged into the river and occupants perished alongside the vehicles .

On October 2 , 2019 , a commercial vehicle plunged into the Ososa River on the Sagamu -Ijebu -Ode – Benin Expressway in the Odogbolu Local government Area of Ogun State.

The mystery about the incident was that the vehicle was reported to have carried 10 passengers and when it plunged into the river, the vehicle and the passengers could not be found by the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps .

However , there were conflicting reports regarding the incident . While some eyewitnesses insisted that a bus plunged into the river, other people believed it was pure imagination of the eyewitnesses .

Our correspondent gathered that the officials of FRSC and TRACE spent about four days searching for both the vehicle and the passengers to no avail .

Eyewitnesses ’ account noted that about 10 passengers died on that day when a fully -loaded commercial Toyota Sienna bus plunged into the river.

The incident was reported to have occurred around 4 : 30 pm; three days after the corpse of a staff member of Tai Solarin College of Education , Ijagun , Ijebu -Ode was recovered after his car plunged into the same river.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the ill – fated bus was said to have loaded passengers from Sagamu and heading for Ijebu -Ode when the incident occurred .

One of the eyewitnesses who spoke to

Sunday PUNCH on condition of anonymity said the driver of the Sienna lost control when the rear tyre of the bus burst on motion , forcing it to plunge into the river.

It was gathered that some sympathisers besieged the scene while divers were deployed in the river to search for the passengers and the bus driver.

The Public Education Officer , FRSC , Ogun State Command , Florence Okpe and her counterpart in TRACE , Babatunde Akinbiyi , confirmed the accident , saying it was caused by tyre burst .

Okpe in a statement issued on the day of the incident stated, “ The Federal Road Safety Corps , Ogun State Command , has announced with sadness that a commuter bus plunged into Ososa River in Ijebu- Ode , Ogun State while travelling on the Sagamu -Ijebu Ode – Benin Expressway on Wednesday , October 2 , 2019 , at 4 :30 pm.

“ The crash occurred when the driver of the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle on the bridge and unfortunately lost control suspected to have been caused by tyre burst and the bus thereafter flipped into Ososa River . The bus was travelling from the Sagamu end of the expressway heading towards the Ijebu Ode section of the expressway in Ogun State.

“ This development is at the heels of a similar incident last week that involved a non-academic staff of the Tai Solarin College of Education , Ijebu -Ode who plunged into the same river .

“ The sector commander has assured that rescue operations would not be called off till the vehicle and the occupants are all brought out from the river The sector commander has also urged the construction company, RCC , to ensure that the safety railings around the bridge and other bridges en – route the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode -Benin Expressway are quickly replaced , with illuminated warning signs provided around the bridge and the depression at the foot of the bridge quickly repaired to prevent a recurrence . ’’

Till date, neither the passengers nor the bus had been recovered .

Mixed causes of accidents

On September 4 , 2019 , a lone accident occurred on the same bridge leading to the death of an employee of the Tai Solarin College of Education , Ijebu -Ode , Ogun State, whose car plunged into the river.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at about 06:15 pm while he was reportedly travelling from Ilaro in Yewa South to Ijebu -Ode on the expressway .

Also , On July , 2019 , three persons died while 11 sustained injuries when their bus plunged into the river. The lone crash which occurred around 10 . 32a . m involved a yellow Mazda E 220 commercial bus , which departed from Ijebu -Ode motor park enroute Lagos .

Both Akinbiyi and Okpe confirmed the accidents which were blamed on excess speeding and tyre burst .

A resident in the area , Aikulola Akindele , said incidents of vehicles plunging into the river should not be linked to failure to appease any river goddess . On her part , Fawole noted that accidents were caused mainly by many potholes on the portion of the road .

She said , “ After you leave Mowe coming to Sagamu , that is where the potholes start till you get to Ososa . From Ososa down to Ijebu -Ode is okay but from Sagamu to Odogbolu , Ikenne , the roads are bad . I am always afraid when I am travelling, but I always put my trust in God , that nothing bad will happen to me . With God all things are possible . The roads are bad to be sincere . ”

Our correspondent visited the palace of the traditional ruler in Ososa , the Gbegande of Ososa , Oba Toye Alatishe, over the alleged mysterious disappearance of a vehicle and its 10 passengers in the river.

Oba Alatishe who traced the history of the river said , “ The river between us ( Ososa ) and Okun-Owa is also part of Odo- Owa . They are given specific names because of their locations . The one between us is called Okomayan . But it is a branch of River Owa coming from the northern part of the country .

“ You will discover that there are three bridges there . When the road was being constructed , the old Lagos – Ijebu-Ode road before the expressway is still there . If you travel and pass through Ikangba -Agoro, you will get to Okun-Owa and from there you will get to Odogbolu and from Odogbolu , you will get to Ikenne from Ikenne to Sagamu . The old road still exists . It is the road that goes to Sagamu -Ogijo -Odogunyan -Ikorodu and end in Lagos .

“ But when they constructed the expressway , I don ’ t know what happened during the construction . But we know that , usually , even our own indigenous engineers would ask the necessary questions from the inhabitants of that area and they would have told them what to do . ”

The traditional ruler noted that the river might have been hungry and angry as some persons suggested. He said , “ What I learnt is that the river has three branches and has always been appeased at least once in a year. When the issue of incessant accidents was happening , I called my brother , Alayeluwa who is the Owa of Okun-Owa . History has it that we are from the same father , the same ancestors . The Ofinran , that is , Gbegande , Owa of Okun-Owa and Liken of Ibefun . This same river passes through Ibefun before it goes into the Lagoon .

“ I called him and said Baba Alayeluwa , what is happening , I am hearing all sorts of stories about the fact that the necessary libation has not been done . He said no , that they had done it . Soon after that , the last incident happened . I called my people, my own traditionalists and expressed my concerns to them . I kept on hearing and receiving messages on the phone . Some people will call me and say, “ Kabiyesi , what is happening ?”

He added , “ Rather than waiting for the government , we also took some steps . I called my people. They consulted the Oracle at Okun-Owa and carried out some rites . I gave them the go -ahead but I warned them not to do it alone. I told them to do it with their colleagues in Okun-Owa and I heard that it was done . I don ’ t know if that was a coincidence but thereafter , the incident abated . ”

Oba Alatishe , however , said there was the need to repair the bridge which he said was constructed in the 70s .

He said , “ If you ask me , the bridge is old and they don ’ t even have barriers. Some weeks ago , I was travelling on the bridge and I saw the person given the contract to put the barriers on the bridges . He was using pipes with a generator to wield it . I told him it would not last and it didn ’ t last . ”

Both the TRACE PRO and the FRSC commander , Clement Oladele , agreed that the accidents were caused by the state of the bridges and drivers’ recklessness.

Source:- Punchng

