Osinbajo Postpones National Economic Council Meeting As APC NEC Holds Thursday

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has postponed the virtual meeting of the national economic council (NEC) slated for Thursday.

This is coming a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that he would attend the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which Victor Giadom fixed for Thursday.

The president had backed Giadom, deputy national secretary of the APC as the acting national chairman of the party.

In a notice of postponement to governors issued on Wednesday, Olusola Idowu, secretary to the council, said a new date for the 105th NEC meeting will be communicated later.

“The Chairman of Council, His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, has directed that the NEC virtual meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, 25th June, 2020 has been postponed. A new date for the meeting will be communicated to you,” he said.

“Any inconvenience this postponement might have caused is highly regrettable.”

The APC has been embroiled in a leadership crisis following an appeal court order that upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.

The APC NEC meeting is expected to be attended by governors elected on the platform of the party and leaders of the national assembly.

