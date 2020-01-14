Osinbajo: Fed Govt spends N2.7t on infrastructure

Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

The Federal Government has spent over N2.7 trillion on provision of infrastructure since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday.

Osinbajo, who inaugurated projects in Kano, described Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as a trail blazer in infrastructural development.

He hailed the governor for keying into Federal Government’s agenda on infrastructural development. The Vice-President urged other governors to emulate the example of their Kano State counterpart.

Osinbajo, who inaugurated the 2.5-kilometre Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata Bridge, described it as the longest built by any state government in Nigeria.

He also inaugurated other projects, including Alhaji Tijjani Hashim Underpass, laid the foundation for Shiekh Karibullah Nasiru Kabara flyover and the Cancer Treatment Centre at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital in Gingiyu.

The Vice-President also visited the palace of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, who expressed delight at Ganduje’s efforts in infrastructural development.

Emir Sanusi promised that his emirate would continue to support the state government to achieve its infrastructural goals.

He said: “I welcome you to the palace. Like the governor said, Kano is your home. You are part of the palace. So, you have to feel at home.

“I appreciate you for finding time to inaugurate these laudable projects built by our governor and for also laying the foundation for new ones. It is our prayer that God will give the governor the energy and resources to complete all the projects.”

Osinbajo hailed Emir Sanusi for supporting the state and Federal governments.

He said: “I am proud to be considered a citizen of Kano. Thank you, Your Highness, for maintaining peace in Kano and for your interventions, not only in Kano but across Nigeria.”

After a brief stopover at Kano Museum, called Gidan Makama, where he inspected some historical artefacts and interacted with secondary school pupils, Osinbajo also went to the Kano Government House where he interacted with religious leaders and traditional rulers, including the Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya.

He said: “Kano is one of the states that key into the infrastructural agenda of the Federal Government.”

Thye Vice-President added that the Federal Government would continue to appreciate Ganduje’s administration for its uncommon performance.

