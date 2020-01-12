Osinbajo, Atiku,Tinubu, others reunite at Ribadu’s son’s wedding

From Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operation

Top Nigerian politicians yesterday cast aside the bitterness engendered by the February/March 2019 elections to reunite at the wedding Fatiha of the son of a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. Mahmud Ribadu tied the nuptial knot with Hajiya Aminatu Ismaila at Al-Nur Mosque,Abuja. The audience watched in amazement as the politicians, businessmen and others chatted freely and exchanged banters at the event. Resplendent in different attires, mostly Babanriga (big flowing dresses peculiar in the Northern part), the political bigwigs were the cynosures of all.

A few others, who were investigated in the past by EFCC, came to share the moment with Ribadu. Apparently humbled by the huge turnout of dignitaries,Ribadu only managed to mutter to all dignitaries, “Thank you sir, thank you sir”. Those who stole the show were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Africa’s foremost businessman, Alh. Aliko Dangote, governors and others. The presence of ex-VP Atiku Abubakar shocked many dignitaries but the former number two man was cheerful and at peace in greeting APC leaders at the event.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

The duo of Atiku Abubakar and Yemi Osinbajo were seen chatting and smiling. Another highpoint of the wedding was the warm embrace between Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu putting paid to speculations about their relationship. Communications and Digital Economy Minister Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami astounded the audience with his uncommon recitation of the Quran. Some in the audience hailed him as “Sheikh, Ustaz” among others.

The Wedding Fatiha which kicked off at about 11.10am barely lasted 20 minutes at Al-Nur Mosque in Wuse 2, which is described as “ the most organized, clean and beautiful masjid in Abuja.” Attendance was huge leading to heavy traffic gridlock in Wuse 2 District. A powerful team from the Presidential Villa overwhelmed the mosque to underscore the admiration of President Muhammadu’s Buhari for the ex-EFCC chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony were some business leaders, police chiefs, top lawyers, media chiefs and past and present EFCC chairmen including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, and Dahiru Mangal; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu; a former IGP, Suleiman Abba; a former Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde; the acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu; Comrade Femi Falana(SAN); Secretary to EFCC, Barrister Olanipekun Olukoyede; a former President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria(NPAN), Alh. Ismaila Isa Funtua; the Deputy Managing Director of THISDAY, Mr. Kayode Komolafe; Yusuph Olaniyonu, who was a former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the 8th Senate President.

Governors at the wedding were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Aminu Masari (Katsina); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), and Abubakar Bello (Niger). Ex-governors present included Chief Bisi Akande(Osun); Admiral Murtala Nyako(Adamawa); Sen. Aliyu Wamakko(Sokoto); Mahmud Shinkafi (Zamfara); Sen. Ibikunle Amosun(Ogun); Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi); and Mohammed Jibrilla(Adamawa) also attended the event.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...