Osinbajo Announces 80% Slash For NAFDAC Registration Fee

The Federal Government has issued a set of palliatives to help MSMEs wade through the current economic fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, these palliatives reflect the Buhari administration’s determination to support MSMEs and the priority the Federal Government places on small businesses.

The palliatives are:

E-Registration of MSMEs/products at 80% discounted rate over a period of six months.

Zero tariffs for the first 200 micro and small businesses to register on the E-platform.

Waiver on administrative charges for overdue late renewal of expired licenses of micro/small businesses products for a period of 90 days.

