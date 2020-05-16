Osinbajo Announces 80% Slash For NAFDAC Registration Fee

The Federal Government has issued a set of palliatives to help MSMEs wade through the current economic fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, these palliatives reflect the Buhari administration’s determination to support MSMEs and the priority the Federal Government places on small businesses.
The palliatives are:
E-Registration of MSMEs/products at 80% discounted rate over a period of six months.
Zero tariffs for the first 200 micro and small businesses to register on the E-platform.
Waiver on administrative charges for overdue late renewal of expired licenses of micro/small businesses products for a period of 90 days.