Osimhen: I’m living my dream in Lille

Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) African Youth Player of the Year award nominee and Lille top striker Victor Osimhen is not alien to tough times.

He has experienced it in Germany and Belgium, his first ports of professional career in Europe, but he is today standing tall, as one of the promising strikers of Europe.

In an exclusive interview granted Sport & Style prior to last Tuesday’s CAF award event, the former Golden Eaglets top scorer noted that he did not allow hardship and failure in Wolfsburg-Germany where he had a rough time define him and his career.

Osimhen said he saw hardship and failure as springboard to success.

“After the (U-17) World Cup, I had a setback but l took a step back to look at myself and my career. I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am today,” offered music-mad Osimhen who loves the hit track’Sitting on the Throne’ by popular Nigerian act, Olamide.

“Without hardship and failure I don’t think I would get to where I am today. I worked so hard, l pushed myself to the limit.”

It would be recalled that Moroccan and Borussia Dortmund’s midfielder, Achraf Hakimi, beat the Nigerian duo of Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze to the 2019 African Youth Player award held at Albatros Citadel Sahi Hasheesh resort in Hurghada, Egypt.

Though, the decision shocked many soccer buffs and followers, Osimhen still feels great about getting the CAF nomination and being named in Africa Top 3 Youth Players.

“It is a great achievement and good stride,” he reckons, for a player who played for the Nigeria U-17 team four years ago. “I’m happy that I’m doing well for my country. I want to continue to improve and do well for both club and country, so that I can become what I dream of in the future. I’m really happy that I’m doing well. 2019 has been a wonderful year for me and I feel great for what I have achieved. I’m happy for my family and friends and I will continue to build on it.”

Osimhen, 21, speaks further with MORAKINYO ABODUNRIN on relationship with Chukwueze, Sido Mane, Mo Salah and transfer talks surrounding him. Excerpts:

Congratulations on being on the Top 3 Best Young Players in Africa; how do you feel about your nomination along with your friend and teammate, Samuel Chukwueze?

Yes, I feel great. It is a good thing to be nominated for the African Youth Player of the Year alongside Samuel Chukwueze and l really feel that we both had a good 2019. I’m really happy to be nominated.

It’s just about four years ago that you came to the scene when you took part in the CAF U17 tournament in Niger and was top scorer at the tournament and also at the World Cup in Chile, what has been the secret of your success over the years?

I want to say that it’s been God. After the (U-17) World Cup, I had a setback but l took a step back to look at myself and my career. I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am today. Without hardship and failure I don’t think I would get to where I am today. I worked so hard, l pushed myself to the limit. I’m enjoying myself right now. I’m living my dream; I’m playing regularly and this is one the most important things to me in my career.

This 2019 has been so rewarding for you, you’ve been playing regularly with Lille. You debutted for the Super Eagles, played at the AFCON and have been scoring goals for the national team….How do you feel about all that you have achieved?

Yes! I feel great. It’s important to do well for my club and I’m happy that I’m doing wonderfully well for them. For the Super Eagles also, I’ve been with the manager (Gernot Rohr) for three years now and I know what he wants and I’m really anticipating to get my chance and of course I’m happy that I’m doing well for my country. I want to continue to improve and do well for both so that I can become what I dreamt of in the future. I’m really happy that I’m doing well. 2019 was a wonderful year for me and I feel great for what I have achieved. I’m happy for my family and friends and I will continue to build on it.

You have played along with Samuel Chukwueze since your U17 days, how do you feel that the two of you are going to contend for the Africa Best Young player for 2019?

For me, it is healthy feeling after we made the cut. We spoke to each other and laughed about it and as I said it is a healthy feeling and not something I will be sad or he would sad about. I’m truly happy that we were nominated and I’m sure he is happy for me also. We have had this relationship for four or five years now. He is a great guy and we have been best of friends. We are doing wonderfully well for our teams and country and we just want to continue to be in fine form for club and country. We want to build on this and make the nation proud.

What has playing in Germany, Belgium and now France done for your career and which country will you like to go next?

There is no way l would be talking about my career without giving kudos to where l started my professional career. Wolfsburg was a very good platform to kick-start my youth career. I’m happy l went there. The decision wasn’t bad even though it did not go as planned; l think it was a blessing in disguise. It taught me everything l needed to know not just in football but also in life lessons; different culture, different food and everything. Also Belgium gave me the platform to showcase my talent. So, I’m really happy because those experiences led me to France where I’m doing well now. I chose my path well and I’m grateful to God that he led me to where l am today. I just want to keep on working hard and keep on doing well.

You picked Didier Drogba as your soccer hero, has your choice changed?

No! My choice has not changed. Whenever I’m asked who my role models are, Drogba comes first and of course I keep learning from all the great strikers that come out of Africa, the likes of Eto’o, Diouf and the rest. Also Sadio Mane. I’m also happy to have watched them play and I’m learning one or two things from them. Kudos to Didier Drogba; watching him and trying to learn from him has really set my path and journey to where I want to be and the kind of player I want to become. So, I’m really happy and noting would change; they would continue to be my role model.

We have Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Mahrez for the African Player of the Year, who do you think would win it?

It’s a tough one. In the season, I think the three of them deserve it but Sadio Mane is the man for what he’s done for his country (Senegal) and his club, Liverpool. He has won so many trophies in 2019 and he deserves it.

There has been so much speculation around your transfer to Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool. How long can you go on playing at Lille?

I’m flattered by the interest of these great clubs but I think I’m really happy in Lille. I’m playing regularly and this is one of the most important things as a young player. You want to play and continue to improve and grow as a player. Lille has given me the platform to showcase my talent and even more to the world and I’m happy. I would like to stay here a very long time but I think Lille is my boss and everything they want to do I would abide by it. If they want me to stay, I would stay put in the club because it is a wonderful club with good history and the club has been good to me. Also the fans have been good to me and the city is nice. They are my second family. I feel at home here. The decision to stay here has been mine since I came here because I want to stay and improve and continue to work hard for the good of the club. That is my goal.

