Oshiomhole welcomes Isiaka, others to Ogun APC

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday received more political heavyweights into its ranks.

The party’s National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, who was represented by APC Zonal Secretary (Southwest), Mr Ayo Afolabi, received the politicians in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He presented the party’s emblems to the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) during the last general elections, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (popularly called GNI), signifying his formal entry into the APC family. Isiaka, a three-time governorship candidate, stormed the rally with thousands of his supporters.

He said by joining the APC, he and his followers were bringing value to the table, adding thousands of dedicated members to the party and increasing trusted ideas to governance in the state.

Oshiomhole also handed the party’s emblems to the former Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Iyabo Apampa; former Deputy Governor Salmot Badru; ex-PDP State Chairman, Elder Joju Fadairo; former Secretary of the party, Chief Pegba Otemolu and scores of other PDP bigwigs, who jubilantly flew the APC emblems and logo skywards during the rally at the Ake Palace ground in Abeokuta.

Ogun State APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, who handed the emblems to the new members in conjunction with the zonal Secretary of the party, Ayo Afolabi and Governor Dapo Abiodun, said the people had been working with APC since the conclusion of the last elections.

Governor Abiodun hinted that there were still more positions in the reserves so that the interest of all segments of the party could be catered for in subsequent appointments.

He said: “APC is the only party that exists in Ogun State. It is obvious.

“We are joining hands to build our future together. All those joining us today with those of us who have been here before are now joining hands to build the future of Ogun State together.

“It is important that we all appreciate each other. We all have our strength; we all have a role to play. If anybody intends to join us, they know what to do. Nobody can pass through the back door. If you want to join us, you’ll pass through the entrance before you join us.”

Isiaka hailed President Muhammed Buhari for piloting the affairs of the party, keeping the country together, embarking on massive investment in infrastructure, thus preparing the ground for a better Nigeria.

He also praised Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, describing him as an able partner with the President.

GNI also hailed APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Oshiomhole, Chief Bisi Akande and the Akinrogun of Egba land, Chief Olusegun Osoba, for leading the party to greatness.

The politician said he accepted the hands of fellowship the governor extended to him, having been convinced that Abiodun was determined to run the state with sincerity of purpose.

Isiaka said: “The outcomes of the last elections, despite not going in the manner we envisaged, did not bow our heads and. I have always maintained that once elections are over, governance must take the centre stage. It was, therefore, gratifying when Prince Dapo Abiodun – as a governor-elect at the time – extended the hands of fellowship to me and our people.

“Subsequent interactions, afterwards, were largely to evaluate his intentions and ideas for Ogun State people. I am happy to note here that we found alignment of values – which for us is fundamental for any political relationship.

“I saw in him a man determined to run governance with sincerity and purpose. Among other shared values also, the governor believes that the people must be the primary focus of any responsible government and that is reflected in his Building our Future Together mantra.”

