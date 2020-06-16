Oshiomhole Leads APC’s NWC Members To Meet With Chief Of Staff, Gambari

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Monday led some members of the party’s National Working Committee to meet with the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The meeting which held at the State House may not be unconnected with rumble in the party over the disqualification of the incumbent Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the state’s gubernatorial primaries.

At the end of the meeting Mr Oshiomole defended the position of the NWC on the Edo state primaries.

He however, did not reveal in details what was discussed at the meeting with the Chief of Staff.

