Oshiomhole-Backed NWC Dares Buhari, Says NEC Meeting Illegal

According to The PUNCH, eighteen members of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee loyal to the party’s sacked National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, insisted that the APC National Executive Committee meeting attended by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, was illegal.

The NWC members, who said this in a statement signed by the acting National Chairman, Hillard Eta, and the acting National Secretary, Waziri Bulama, stated that they were consulting their lawyers and other stakeholders on the dissolution of the NWC and other decisions taken at the NEC meeting on Thursday.

They insisted that the NEC meeting was illegally convened by the suspended Deputy National Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom.

A few hours after the NWC was dissolved at the instance of Buhari, the 18 members dared the President and others at the NEC meeting by issuing a statement where they referred to themselves as officials of the party.

