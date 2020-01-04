Oshiomhole and the siege mentality

By UnderTow

Until the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, battles his enemies openly and finally, and a winner emerges, he must expect that they will continue to distract him and snap at his heels. Fortunately for him, he has no illusion about peace in the party, or for that matter peace for himself. He knows his opponents are implacable, and are unlikely to sheathe their swords until they have terminated his leadership. Mr Oshiomhole has in fact begun to sense that whether they will succeed or not will depend on just how dogged he remains and how nimble of feet he is. Does his enemies’ implacability trouble him? No one is sure. He gives the impression he is unfazed by their vigorous opposition; but whether he is really troubled by their unearthly fervour is a matter he has managed to conceal expertly.

Here is how he paints the shape of the battle foisted on him by his enemies: “You hardly see people throwing stones at a dry palm tree. But if you see a mango tree when it is in season, people throw stones at it when passing. I think that is my lot. You, my comrades (media), should also help in interrogating the process, how a performance of a National Working Committee of a political party should be evaluated. So, in every aspect of life, you will have supporters, you will have opponents. Even God our creator, even those that He created in heaven and earth, haven’t you seen people lamenting that how can God give us this little and give this man so much even as we are encouraged not to be jealous. There are people who (advocated) those views and there are also those who think that yes, APC has not done badly. You must have also read ironically, people saying that under the chairmanship of my brother, Mr Secondus, the PDP appeared to have been missing every election and that they want him out.”

Not done beating his chest in defiance, the APC chairman continues: “I think there was somebody who wrote something in Kano that while APC gave financial support to our candidate (we gave financial support from our own resources) the PDP didn’t give a kobo to any of their candidates. But we did it for the first time. We didn’t do it in 2015. I can point to a lot of innovations that we have brought on board. But as they say, the reward for hard work is even more work. Those who are determined to criticize you, don’t ever deceive yourself that because you have done well, they will stop. I am very confident that our party is stronger today than it was before I became the chairman”.

Mr Oshiomhole is bemused by the paradox of being besieged by his party despite putting it in a better position electorally in contrast to his Peoples Democratic Party opposite, Uche Secondus, who is being gradually diminished by his party for yielding grounds to his opposite number in the APC. However, it is not clear who the APC chairman is trying to impress. Neither the presidency nor his enemies within the party, particularly the governors who are unlikely to ever see eye to eye with him, will pay any attention to his records as such, whether the records are stellar or not. His traducers are obsessed with what he stands for, his style, even his rising profile, and what and whom they think he represents.

His opponents in the party want a chairman who is malleable, agreeable and generally submissive. But Mr Oshiomhole calls his soul his own, displays an inimitable stoutheartedness that is in complete contrast to his size, and takes on any fight, no matter how vicious. He is embroiled in a life and death struggle in Edo State, a struggle being waged by the increasingly animated Governor Godwin Obaseki. Another chairman would have foregone the Edo battle thereby constricting the frontlines along which he was expected to set the various battles in array. But not Mr Oshiomhole. He meets every challenge with a ferocity that is unmatched even in real shooting war involving the most sanguinary guerrilla warriors, and he is never one to shirk a battle, including one in which he is deliberately and mischievously provoked to draw him out into the open and weaken both his hold on the party and his appeal to the party’s leadership.

But perhaps it makes sense, as Mr Oshiomhole has philosophically postured and argued, to let the enemy know that the APC chairman is a formidable enemy willing and even eager to fight to the death, and one who is as difficult to bring down as an aurochs. Perhaps it meets the purpose of the chairman that virtually all his life he has sold himself as a relentless and courageous fighter who is as willing to meet force with force just as he is eager to provoke a battle himself. He demonstrated that resolve months before the last general election during which he instigated pitched battles against some governors and pressed home the advantage he seized at the beginning of the jousting. One after another, the targeted governors fell to Mr Oshiomhole’s superior tactics and firepower. Having being made to look foolish, not to say vanquished, the defeated governors have sworn life-long enmity. Suddenly, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) have not seemed as formidably solid as they appeared before the polls. The party did well at the polls, and even came out better organised, despite the trauma of internal rejiggering, and more formidable. But the opposition has also grown in ferocity, and Mr Oshiomhole is not at peace anymore.

Overall, Mr Oshiomhole is hated for what his enemies think he stands for, both now and in the near future. They have not spelt out what constitutes that stand, and are even willing to throw a few red herrings along the path in order not to play their jokers too early. However, the APC chairman himself has refused to indulge his enemies by spelling out what he stands for. But in the jumbled hieroglyphics of the party, the chairman and his chief enemies have manoeuvred and fired cannons pretending to decipher where the combatants are coming from and what their contrasting ideologies are. If anybody is likely to shift position, the offended governors and their sympathetic recruits from among the party’s leadership, rank and file and even other state governors seem to think they would not blink first.

Would Mr Oshiomhole blink first, especially one so adept at fighting wars and looking his enemies bravely and coldly in the face? Perhaps the president, Muhammadu Buhari, would be the main determinant. But perhaps also the party chairman will stand bravely pat to the very end, regardless of how far that end would be. He knows that if he blinks first, he would still be destroyed anyway, considering that though he took the battle to the said governors before the last elections, his actions merely responded to their provocations. Blinking first, when he has more to lose than his enemies, may in the final analysis, be less attractive as an option. But if only political soothsaying were so simple.

Except Mr Oshiomhole is living in denial, he must know that the outcome of the battle he is immersed in with his enemies in the party is not certain. Despite the vacillations of the president and the rising number of his enemies within the party, he could depend on the X factor to come out of the bruising war victorious. He could also theoretically be exterminated. He sensibly alluded to the battles his opposite number in the PDP is fighting, in the process acknowledging that he is also fighting the battle of his life. It would be strange indeed, even a cruel irony, if Mr Secondus were to prevail and Mr Oshiomhole were to lose. Mr Oshiomhole’s predecessor, John Odigie-Oyegun, lost the battle to remain in office less than a year before the last general election. Apprehensions towards 2023 may as a matter of fact be shaping the war within the APC. However, the country is still more than three years to the next elections, giving enough room for the party to seethe with plots and plans, but making it more difficult to determine who will triumph at the end.

The APC chairman may sing panegyrics to himself, but he knows that for now his fate is as uncertain as his party’s fate is unpredictable, perhaps even more so. His only assurance is that he is not a quitter. He may yield some grounds and hanker after one compromise or the other; but there is always a method to his madness, and his enemies will underestimate his resilience to their own peril, especially when there is little nobility in their own interminable struggle for dominance in the party.

