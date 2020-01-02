Oshiohmole Meets Buhari Behind Closed Doors

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress , Comrade Adams Oshiohmole , on Thursday , met the President , Major Genera Muhammadu Buhari ( retd . ) , behind closed doors .

Oshiohmole alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party planted the idea of third term agenda by the retired general in the sub -conscious of most Nigerians to further confuse the political space.

Oshiohmole stated this when he addressed State House correspondents after the end of a closed door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa , Abuja , on Thursday .

President Buhari had on Wednesday in a letter to Nigerians to mark the beginning of 2020 reiterated his intention not to contest the 2023 presidential elections .

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the PDP had on Wednesday criticised the President over his New Year message and frowned at his pronouncement not to participate in future elections in the country.

However , the APC chairman said , “ I am surprised to see that there are people who begin to wonder why should the President reassure Nigerians that he is not going to do Third Term in office because Third Term was planted by PDP .

“ You can recall that President ( Musa) Yar ’ Adua , unfortunately , has since joined his ancestors , and President Jonathan did six years and so by the special grace of God , this President ( Buhari ) whom we pray will do his eight years complete in line with the provision of the constitution .

“ And I think it is his decision that at every interval he needs to remind Nigerians that he is not about to do what a PDP President did. For me it is necessary and in any case it costs us nothing to reassure us that ` I am leaving . ’’

On those calling on him to resign as APC national chairman , Oshiohmole quoted a proverb that says, “ It ’ s a tree that bears fruits that attracts stone . ”

He added that , “ you hardly see people throwing stone at a dry tree palm tree . But if you see a mango tree when it is its season , people throw stones at it when passing. ”

( NAN )

