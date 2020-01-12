By Idowu Akinlotan

Hopefully the Southwest will find the administrative know-how and courage to get their regional security apparatus, nicknamed Operation Amotekun or Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN, fully operational.

Launched last Thursday, it is one more proof of the untenable political structure that has left the country politically, socially and economically disoriented and prostrate.

Amotekun should be made to work, for indeed it can work. All states in the Southwest should be fully committed to making it work, and must continue to fund and equip it.

There are doubts about the enthusiasm of federal authorities for the new regional security organ. This is expected, and they may even sabotage it. But if they were impotent in the face of the Sharia police, Hisbah, it would be unwise of them to attempt to derail WNSN.

The latter is more relevant to the safety and wellbeing of the people than the former.

