Operation Amotekun: Apologise to Kanu – IPOB tells Ohanaeze, S’East govs

Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has demanded an unreserved apology from the South-East governors and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo over their alleged roles in its prosecution and proscription.

The group said the governors and the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation must tender the apology to its leader, Nnamdi Kanu and the entire IPOB family.

In a statement on Saturday by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said recent events indicated the Igbo leaders’ sudden reverse decision to support the moves they (IPOB) had fought for that led to its proscription.

The pro-Biafran group argued that the launch of Operation Amotekun security outfit by the South-West governors, was akin to idea it’s leader initiated in the South- East which the Igbo leaders condemned.

The group insisted that it should be de-proscribed in view of the unfolding events in the country.

The statement partly read, “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra ably led by our great and indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu commend South West governors, elders, stakeholders and politicians for their doggedness and courage to protect their people and their region from evil hands.

“This is not the first time in recent weeks that our leader’s(Kanu’s) position and approach has been vindicated by events and utterances from other ethnic groups within Nigeria.

” The inescapable truth remains that Bishop Kukah’s commendable utterances about the Jihadi intent of the present regime in Nigeria and formation of a Yoruba vigilante by OPC are all lines of reasoning and event consistently canvassed and championed by IPOB in the past. The fact remains that Nigeria as presently constituted is the greatest threat to life and peace.

“The Yoruba decision and effort to launch Operation Amotekun security outfit just like our leader launched Biafra Security Service in 2017 is most commendable.

“What we find horribly appalling however is that those who were at the forefront of misrepresenting and condemning our leader for having the vision and foresightedness to challenge terrorism in Nigeria are today praise singing the introduction of Amotekun.

“Even the treacherous Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South East Governors’ Forum that actively connived with their masters to launch a deadly military invasion of Biafraland on the back of the launch of BSS are today openly praising Yoruba leaders for backing OPC’s Amotekun project when they themselves heartlessly sold out IPOB for a pot of porridge.

“IPOB wholeheartedly welcome Amotekun and say good morning to those who out of ignorance, poor sense of vision, lack of reasoning and self consuming jealousy fought against the formation BSS. They should cover their faces in shame if they have any face left after this.

“We believe the time has come for all those who ignorantly questioned the modus operadi of IPOB and the vision of Biafra liberation as boldly preached by our leader to tender an unreserved public apology.”

