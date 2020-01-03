Ooni Of Ife Gets Stuck Inside The Elevator At A Lagos Hotel

It has been reported that there was panic at a Lagos Hotel last night when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, got stuck inside the elevator in the Hotel.

The monarch alongside his wife, Olori Prophetess Naomi and other members of his entourage had gone to see the Queen Moremi stage play. When they arrived the hotel lobby, they were made to use the lift to get to the hall where the play was to take place.

However, when they entered the elevator with their entourage which reports claim were over 20, it got stuck shortly after the doors were closed.

There was panic at the hotel as the king and his entourage were stuck for almost 30minutes. They were however evacuated from the basement of the hotel.

