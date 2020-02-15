Oodera – “My Hustle” (Prod. by Pentouch)

DeepWell Entertainment Frontline Artist Oodera don’t seem to relent on his resolve to always provide good music for his fans, the HipLife Artist is Back After the Massive Success recorded by his last Single ‘Ego Ji Olu‘.

Oodera is back again with “My Hustle“, Another Pentouch produced Song. This song talks about our steady Hustle to make it to the top and the need to be diligent in all we do.

Download 'My Hustle' and Enjoy!



