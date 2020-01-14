Onne Customs surpasses 2019 revenue target

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command, Onne Port, Rivers State generated revenue of N107,336,142,823.59 from duty paid value (DPV) on imported goods last year.

This surpassed its target of N95,711,502,149.33 for last year by N11,642,640,674.26. The command also seized goods with DPV of N1,278,708,011.

The seizures include 99 containers comprising vegetable oil, detergents, bags of foreign rice, scraps metals, corrugated aluminum sheets, furniture, tin tomatoes (tomato paste), insect repellent/killer, bales of fabrics and wax materials.

The Comptroller of the Command, Comptroller Aliyu Saidu, said the seizures had wrong documentation, false declarations, wrong classifications, concealments and non-provision of end user certificates for the imported machetes.

On export, 255,407 metric tonnes of goods with a total Free On Board (FoB) value of $78,402,057, which is equivalent to N28,420,745,662.5 at an exchange rate of N362.5 per dollar was processed through the area last year.

Also, in comparing the revenue generated between 2018 and 2019; N94,044,676,428.01 was realised in 2018. This shows 14 per cent increase in revenue generated in 2019 as against the previous year.

Saidu, who frowned at the continued menace of smuggling across the ports and borders, lamented on the effect it has on the nation’s security, social and economic well- being.

He advised those involved in such unpatriotic behaviour to desist from it, and warned that the command will not spare anyone as efforts will be intensified in locating and investigating the economic saboteurs, no matter how they hide.

He urged genuine business men to continue being law-abiding and run their businesses with utmost compliance with the law as a way to build trust and integrity in their dealings.

Saidu expressed appreciation to the Comptroller–General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd.), and his management for their consistent encouragement and support, reassuring continued resilience and diligence of officers and men of the Command in carrying out all statutory responsibilities without compromise.

Saidu said: “2019 has come and gone. I want to commend you all for your effort in revenue collection, trade facilitation and anti-smuggling. We can do better than we did last year by staying more vigilant against smuggling, duty evasion, concealment, under declaration and other unlawful acts.

“Those involved in trade related malpractices will be looking for ways to beat the system, but we have deployed our trainings to productivity through diligent profiling, uncompromising examination, improved trade facilitation, strategised intelligence and tact exhibition for 2020 and beyond.”

Breakdown of seizures made in 2019:

15,317 jerry-cans of 25-litres of vegetable oil, with DPV of ¦ 110,211,278.00 20 x 20 ft containers loaded with tin-tomatoes paste with DPV of ¦ 272,261,026.00 13,306 cartons of Eva complexion soap (detergent) with DPV of ¦ 125,966,675.00 1 x 20 ft container comprising 715 bales of fabric/textile (wax materials) with DPV of N25,433,278.46 One(1) x 40 ft container loaded with scrap metal of various sizes and types worth ¦ 5,386,979.00 4 x 20 ft container loaded with 160 logs of hardwood with DPV of ¦ 19,342,838.00 I x 40 ft container loaded with 1,014 cartons of machetes, 1300 sacks of shovel, 100 carton of sickle, 172 packs of digger with DPV of ¦ 52,463,008.00 4,566 bags of 50 kg parboiled rice worth ¦ 57,471,308.61 540 bundles of corrugated Aluminum sheets with DPV of ¦ 561,753,188.00 and others.

