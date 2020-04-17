Onne Customs rakes in N22.9b in Q1

Muyiwa Lucas

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area II Command Onne Port, has made a total revenue collection of N22.95billion between January and March 2020, while also recording seizures of seven containers with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N215.4 million

The Command also recorded 1,053,531 metric tonnes with Free on Board(FOB) value of $87.14 million (USD) and total Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of N132.4 million respectively, in the first quarter of 2020, from export activities.

Onne Port Customs Area Controller, Aliyu Galadima Saidu, in a statement obtained by The Nation, gave a breakdown of the revenue figures, seizures and export statistics, as N7,651,099,364.62K in January; N7,589,349,555.61K in February and N7,701,331,243.20K in March 2020.

The statement, signed by Ifeoma Onuigbo, the Command’s Public Relations, also said that the sevencontainers seized comprised of 1,225 bales of used clothing, 35 sacks of used shoes, 86 bales of used hand bags and other the miscellaneous goods such as foreign detergent, lightings, foreign parboiled rice, perfume, body spray and others, all valued at N215,387,201.18

For the NESS Fee which is a statutory payment to the Federal Government on all legitimate goods exported from the country, 377,985 metric tonnes were processed through the port in January; 455,987 metric tonnes in February and 219,559 metric tonnes in March.

“Compliance is very vital to trade facilitation. All importers and agents are once again enjoined to be compliant by making sincere and accurate declarations, avoid concealment, under value and smuggling under any guise.

“Violations will be met with seizures and arrests as we will not hesitate to invoke relevant sections of CEMA Cap C45 of LFN 2004 as amended to apply lawful sanctions against defaulters,” Saidu warned.

He urged his men to continue to be health and safety conscious this period and beyond, while shunning any attempts at making them compromise on their duties of revenue collection, trade facilitation and suppression of smuggling.

