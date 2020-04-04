Only one COVID-19 patient escaped at Ejigbo Isolation Centre – Osun govt.

Agency Reporter

The Osun Government has said that only one and not six coronavirus patients escaped from its isolation centre in Ejigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Funke Egbemode, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, made this known on Saturday in Osogbo while reacting to reports that six patients escaped from the isolation centre.

Egbemode said the police, traditional rulers and community leaders in the town were helping the state government in locating the missing patient.

She said government was also working on few leads that would help to locate the patient.

The commissioner said that the headcount that was done at the isolation centre early on Saturday revealed that it was only one patient that was missing.

“When the news broke out, the only logical thing for us to do was to do headcount and at this moment, only one person is unaccounted for.

“Fortunately for us, it is a community (Ejigbo) and it is not going to be difficult for us to get that one person back.

“We will do everything to keep everybody safe and once we locate the patient, we will commence contact-tracing of those the patient had met to ensure everybody is safe.

“I can assure you that there is no reason to panic. The government is on top of it,” she said.

Egbemode also said that other patients at the isolation centre were in stable condition.

NAN reports that the escapee is one of the 127 returnees from Ivory Coast that were kept at the state’s isolation centre in Ejigbo.

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola had on March 19 announced a total lock-down of the state effective from midnight of March 31 to stop the spread of the virus.

There are 22 confirmed coronavirus cases in Osun as announced by Nigeria Centre For Disease Control. (NAN)