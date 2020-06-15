Onitsha Erosion: Governor Obiano Visits Site For The Second Time (Photos)

The flood channel at the erosion site situate at Obeleagu Ozalla road, Onitsha will be opened for use tomorrow, Monday, 15th June 2020.

Governor Willie Obiano gave the assurance yesterday, when he visited the site, receiving attention from Anambra State government.

Recall that during his first visit to the site, on the 28th May, 2020, Governor Obiano promised to complete the channel to check the ugly menace in twenty days.

According to the Governor, with the completion of the first phase of the work, the second phase which will will be executed during the dry season, is to fill up the huge gully created as a result.

He added that the third and final phase is to clear the Nkisi river to enable free flow of flood water, and appreciated people living in the area for cooperating with the contractor.

