“One Thing I Will Never Regret Is Changing My Gender” – Bobrisky

Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has revealed that he will never regret changing his gender

Bobrisky real name, Idris Okuneye says men suffer so much in life while women only sit down idle to enjoy the wealth of men and this is one of the reasons he has no regret changing his gender.



His Post Reads;

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“One thing I never regret is changing my gender. Girls we dey enjoy. Men na hustle go kill una”

Girls we they enjoy, especially d hot one men go full our dm begging to date us. Our own is just to slay, cook for dis men and open leg for them at night . The following day we send them out to hustle. I’m happy I join d girls gang”.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

