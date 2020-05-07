One killed, nine kidnapped in Niger bandit attack

By Justina Asishana, Minna

A retired Secretary General of Kagara Hospital, Mr. Joshua Twaki, has been killed while nine others, including a six- month- old child, kidnapped in an attack by armed bandits in Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon and lasted for about three hours.

Sources said the bandits, about 50, stormed the Low-Cost residence in Kagara on motorcycles and shot sporadically.

They were said to have operated for over three hours without any inhibition.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the attack.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman has dispatched a team of police tactical team SARS and conventional police squad to the area to enhance the safety of the people.

Abiodun stated that the police are on top of the situation calling on the people not to panic as the security agencies are on ground to protect them.

