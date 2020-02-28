One dead in Umuahia accident

From Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

A yet-to-be-identified girl is said to have died in an accident at the Ahiaeke axis of Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Expressway in Umuahia, Abia State.

Sources said the accident occurred opposite the Light of the Word Restoration Ministry, Ahiaeke, Umuahia North council.

Reports said the deceased was an apprentice.

The vehicle rammed into some roadside shops, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control after the vehicle had a brake failure.

The vehicle and the driver were taken to the Umuahia Central Police Station (CPS).

The divisional police officer could not be reached last night.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

