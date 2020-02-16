One Arrested In Connection To bandits Attack In Katsina Villages

The police in Katsina State have arrested a man in connection with Friday’ s attacks by bandits on two villages in the state where 30 persons were killed and several houses and animals burnt .

The Spokesman for the state police command , SP Gambo Isah , stated this on Saturday . He also said nine motorcycles suspected to belong to the bandits were recovered through the soldiers mobilised to the villages.

Isah said , “ We arrested a middle – aged man on Saturday morning . The man came to Katsina with stolen items from the areas where the bandits operated on Friday looking for buyers for them . He was subsequently arrested and he is currently being interrogated.

“ Also , we have recovered nine motorcycles strongly suspected to belong to the bandits . The motorcycles were recovered through the army and we are still investigating. I cannot tell you more than that . ’’

The state police commissioner , Sanusi Buba , had after visiting the two villages on Saturday , said security operatives were already after the bandits .

He added, “ I still find it surprising why these people would carry out these dastardly acts . We are however after them . Twenty one people were killed in Tsauwa while nine were killed in Dankar . ”

The bandits on Friday evening killed 30 people in Tsauwa and Dankar villages in the Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

At Tsauwa where 21 people were killed, efforts were still being made as of Saturday evening to bury some of the victims . Fumes still emitting from the ruins of burnt houses in the village .

The majority of the victims in the village were old people and children . The bandits also burnt down houses , animals and foodstuffs .

The District head of Batsari who is also Sarki Ruma , Alhaji Tukur Muaazu, described the incident as horrible.

He said , “ I have never seen this type of destruction in my life. The bandits arrived here ( Tsauwa ) about 7 pm on Friday when Muslim residents were about observing Magrib prayer. Some were also preparing to sleep . The bandits laid siege to the village, killing and destroying anything they sighted .

“ I appeal to Governor Aminu Masari to come to the aid of the victims. I am also appealing for security in the community to be strengthened . ”

The police commissioner in the state, Sanusi Buba , was also at the two communities for on -the- spot assessment on Saturday .

Source:- Punchng

