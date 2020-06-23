Ondo: PDP Extends Sale Of Forms To Accommodate Agboola Ajayi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for the sale of its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Ondo State governorship election. The deadline for the purchase of the forms as earlier announced by the party was June 22, 2020, but with the extension, aspirants will obtain their forms till June 24, 2020.

The PDP in a statement Monday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan did not give any reason for the extension. But a party official confided in our correspondent in a telephone chat that the extension was to give room for the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi who defected from the APC to the PDP to also obtain his forms for the race. Ajayi defected to the PDP Sunday, sequel to irreconcillable differences between him and his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, over his ambition to contest the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

But the PDP in the statement said: “All other time frames related the nomination processes for the Ondo state governorship election remain as earlier announced. “All leaders, governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders and members of our great party in Ondo State should be guided accordingly.”

