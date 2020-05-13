Ondo intercepts truck with 23 northern travelers

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

A truck carrying 23 travelers has been intercepted by Vehicle Inspection Officers in Ondo State along Ilesha /Akure road for flouting the interstate restriction order of the Federal Government.

The 23 occupants of the truck who hailed from the Northern part of the country claimed they were heading to Akure but to no place in particular.

Driver of the truck who spoke in Hausa language and simply gave his name as Adamu said he was asked to drop 23 persons in Akure by some people who stopped him along Ilesha/Akure road.

The driver claimed he came to drop off a cement consignment in Osun state and was heading back when they begged him to drop them in Akure even though most of passengers said they have no place in mind to settle down.

Special Adviser on Transport to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Mr. Tobi Ogunleye, asked the driver to return the passengers to the spot or village where they were picked from.

Ogunleye further said all interstate motor parks have been closed down to help checkmate the smuggling of coronavirus infected people into the state.

He noted that activities of interstate commercial drivers were circumventing the efforts of the state government in keeping migrants out of the state in order

He said “It becomes imperative now that all the drivers’ unions; whether National Union of Road Transport Workers, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria and every other associated unions, should place their interstate parks under complete lock for us to be able to identify those who are actually waging war against this state.”

“We are in a serious emergency period. Emergency does not connote lawlessness. Rather, it is a situation where additional responsibilities are given to the citizens with the extant laws.

“But we viewed with greatest dismay that people were hiding under emergency situation to brazenly breach and violate even the existing laws without any regard to the associated rules and regulations with the COVID-19.”

