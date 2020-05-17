Ondo/Edo Polls: Hurdles before INEC

Notwithstanding the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to go ahead with the preparations for elections in Ondo and Edo states, ‘DARE ODUFOWOKAN, Assistant Editor, reports that COVID-19 will remain a major hurdle both for the electoral umpire and the electorate

In a move that convinced many Nigerians that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may actually be serious with its resolve to conduct gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states in spite of the uncertainties posed by the COVID 19 pandemic across the country, the electoral umpire on Wednesday directed its offices in the two states to reopen immediately and commence preparations for the upcoming gubernatorial elections in September and October. In spite of this development, the COVID 19 pandemic still remains a big hurdle for the commission to cross in its quest to hold the elections as scheduled.

INEC had last February fixed 19th of September 2020 and 10th of October 2020 for Edo and Ondo states respectively. In the timetable for the election activities for Edo State governorship election, the commission stated that conduct of primary election and resolution of disputes arising from primaries would be between 2nd of June to 27th of June while campaign would kick-start on the 21st of June. 17th of September was fixed for the end of campaign in the state, in line with Section 99(1) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

For Ondo State, the commission fixed 2nd of July to 25th of July for the conduct of primary election and resolution of disputes arising from primaries “to enable political parties democratically nominate candidates for the election as required by Section 87 of the Electoral Act 2010.” The electoral commission fixed 8th of October for the end of the campaign while the election would be on the 10th of October. Expectedly, political activities peaked in the two states as aspirants and political parties went about wooing the voters ahead of the elections.

But fears of the pandemic have led to calls in some quarters for the commission to reschedule the polls to later dates. As a result of the uncertainties imposed by the pandemic, the commission had postponed the earlier scheduled senatorial by-elections in Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa West Senatorial Districts, Imo North and Plateau South Senatorial District. It also claimed it could not hold fresh election to fill vacancies in Cross River North senatorial district, Nganzai states constituency in Borno State and another state Assembly vacancy in Nasarawa State.

DARING THE ODDS

While the debate on whether the commission will go on with the gubernatorial elections in the states raged, INEC announced penultimate Thursday that it was holding a meeting to review the situation in its offices across the country and take a decision on whether or not to review the dates and guidelines for the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Osun states. The parley was also to fix dates for the elections to fill vacant senatorial, House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly seats nationwide.

The electoral body also promised to clarify the resumption modules of activities that would be adopted at the meeting in line with the announcement by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, after the meeting. INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the meeting would deliberate on some issues, including preparations for the conduct of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states and some bye elections. The outcome of the meeting is the announcement that its offices in the concerned states should promptly re-open.

Okoye said the commission could lose its right to fix election dates if it fails to conduct the two polls within the constitutional time frame. According to him, though the 1999 constitution gives INEC the responsibility to fix the date for elections, it provides a deadline for doing so. He said: “Section 178(1) says that it is the function of INEC to fix the date of elections, but Subsection 2 says that an election to the office of the governor shall be conducted not earlier than 150 days and not lesser than 30 days to the expiration of the tenure of the last holder of the office.

“The implication is that the governor of Edo was sworn in on November 11 and we must conduct the governorship election in Edo State on or before October 13, 2020; while that of Ondo State must be conducted on or before January 25, 2021.

“The truth of the matter is that the country is faced with a situation of conflicting rights. The right of the Nigerian people is to elect their representative and also their rights to life, not to go to polling units and die. So, we recognise there will be problems (and) challenges, but we are on point and we are determined to deliver on our mandate.

“Because, if we fall off outside the constitutional window, the implication is that going forward, the commission does not now have rights and wherewithal to pick the date of election. It now falls to the political authority maybe under section 180 of the constitution or under section 305 of the constitution giving the situation that we are in. It is not as if that we are insisting, it is the constitution that is insisting that we must proceed with this particular election.”

CHALLENGED

But a coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Joint Action Committee for Democracy (JACfD) on Friday followed with its call for the possible postponement of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states with a demand that the polls be shifted for as long as possible by INEC if the threat posed to would-be voters by the COVID 19 pandemic fails to abate by the dates fixed for the elections. According to the group, an attempt to go on with the polls irrespective of the situation in the states by the time, is a clear attempt to disenfranchise majority of the voters.

Similarly, another group, Ondo Professionals Forum (OPF), has called on the National Assembly to rein in the electoral body following its announcement that the gubernatorial election in the state will go on as earlier schedule in spite of the COVID 19 pandemic. The body, made up of eminent sons and daughters of the state, said more concern should be shown towards the health of the people than politics. It appealed to the National Assembly to find a way of ensuring that INEC doesn’t hide under constitutionalism to endanger the lives of the people.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, chairman of JACfD, Comrade Dr. Jacob Orimisan, said INEC should understand the implication of holding an election while the COVID 19 pandemic is still a threat. Insisting on the need to tread cautiously as regard the gubernatorial polls in the two states before the virus’ curve is flattened, the rights crusader warned that “the voters will not risk the possibility of contracting the dreaded virus just to come and vote. The people are well aware of the danger of such actions.

“The point we are trying to make is that INEC should be ready to postpone ‎the Edo and Ondo elections if the situation we are currently in fails to improve. We have reasons for saying that. When we have enough reasons for postponing an election, we cannot be insisting on man-made laws not to do that. Today, there are enough justifications for postponing the elections. COVID 19 is a global pandemic. It is a threat to many things across the world and many important things have been postponed because of it locally and internationally.

“Our position is clear and it is not political or sectional in any way. Our concern is for the voters first and for democracy second. It is unimaginable that we, as a country, will care less about the health dangers inherent in the planned polls. Of what use will the government to be put in place be if the people become sickly after the avoidable polls? We strongly believe we will become a laughing stock to the rest of the world if we do such a thing at a time like this. Of a truth, our electoral practices are not yet such that can be embarked on at this time.

“We are appealing to the authorities that the polls be shifted for as long as possible by INEC if the threat posed to would, be voters by the COVID 19 pandemic fails to abate by the dates fixed for the elections. According to the group, an attempt to go on with the polls irrespective of the situation in the states by the time, is a clear attempt to disenfranchise majority of the voters. Don’t also forget that some of the deregistered political parties are in court seeking to be allowed to participate in the elections and COVID 19 is delaying the hearing of their cases. With the recent worrisome statements credited to INEC, we urge the National Assembly to act swiftly,” Orimisan urged.

In its release, OPF also wondered how INEC intend to overcome the logistic challenges it faces as a result of the global pandemic. It argued that the commission is not being sincere in its determination to proceed with the elections irrespective of the situation of things as regards COVID 19 come November. “We all know majority of the materials to be used by INEC will be imported. It is also important to remind the commission that its ad-hoc staff is usually drawn largely from the ranks of serving corps members and school teachers.

“With the borders closed and the would be ad-hoc staff on compulsory holiday, how does the commission intend to conduct a free and fair election that will not expose the people of Ondo State to avoidable health hazard? While we agree conducting elections to avoid a vacuum is important, we make bold to say ensuring the process will be hitch free and acceptable to the people expected to participate in it is also of great importance. Unless the curve of the pandemic is flattened, Ondo is surely not ready for election,” the group said.

CAST IN STONE?

Explaining why INEC may go ahead with the election come what may, Okoye said since the tenure of the Governor of Edo State will expire on November 11, 2020 while that of the Governor of Ondo State will expire on February 23, 2021, by Section 178(1)&(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended) and section 25(7)&(8) of the Electoral Act, 2010(as amended), it is constitutionally mandatory that the Edo Governorship Election must be conducted not later than October 13, 2020 and that of Ondo State not later than January 25, 2021.

“These are constitutional stipulations and dates cast in stone and the Commission is not vested with the constitutional right, power or authority to conduct the Edo Governorship election a day after October 13, 2020 and a day after January 25, 2021 for Ondo Governorship Election. Therefore, the constitution makes it mandatory that the Edo governorship election shall be conducted not earlier than June 15, 2020 and not later than October 13, 2020. For Ondo, the constitution is emphatic that we cannot conduct the election earlier than September 27, 2020 and not later than January 25, 2021.

For Edo State, the Commission reserves the rights and has the discretion to adjust the timeline and schedule of activities within the constitutional window of June 15 and October 13, 2020 while for Ondo the Commission can adjust the timelines within the confines and ambit of September 27, 2020 and January 25, 2021. The Commission is not constitutionally empowered to postpone an election whose constitutional timeline is cast in stone and is immovable. The Commission can only adjust within the window allowed by the Constitution.

“We are preparing for both elections and will officially issue the statutory notice for the Edo Governorship election on June 1, 2020 and that of Ondo on July 1, 2020. The Commission deregistered political parties that had failed to meet the constitutional and statutory threshold for continued existence. The Commission is not contemplating or planning to review the list of deregistered parties. The political parties no longer have legal existence. We are a constitutional body and any individual or association with a grievance has the right to go to court to ventilate his or her grievances,” he explained.

