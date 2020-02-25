Ondo declares public holiday

By Our Reporter

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared today as a public holiday.

The governor, while granting the approval, said: “The public holiday is necessary for the state to welcome the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who is expected to arrive in the state to inaugurate two key legacy projects, the Ore Industrial Hub and the Ore Inter-change.”

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the inauguration is part of activities marking the third anniversary of the Akeredolu administration.

The governor expressed appreciation to God for the journey thus far, urging all to take advantage “of this period to participate fully in the series of activities lined up for the anniversary.”

